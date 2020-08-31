Sisters Madison and Natalie Arndt of Brunswick play at the Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary School playground on Monday, initially scheduled to be the first day of school. Madison, 5 (right) and Natalie, 4, will start at the new Kate Furbish Elementary School in kindergarten and pre-kindergarten on Sept. 14. Their mother, Ashley Arndt, said that given the circumstances, Brunswick has handled the start of school the right way and that she feels her girls will be safe. She hopes that with time the virus will abate and things will start to move back to normal.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: