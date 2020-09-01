Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Tues. 9/8 9 a.m. Cemetery Committee
Wed. 9/9 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Tues. 9/8 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Wed. 9/9 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Tues. 9/8 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 9/9 7 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 9/8 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 9/3 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Wed. 9/9 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 9/10 5 p.m. School Building Committee
Thur. 9/10 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Thur. 9/10 7 p.m. School Committee
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Midcoast Maine Community Action Head Start has received $203K through CARES Act
-
Nation & World
Trump wades into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha
-
Times Record
Man seriously injured in Lisbon crash Monday night
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: Sept. 3-10
-
The Forecaster
Freeport Police Beat: Aug. 24-30