Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues.  9/8  9 a.m.  Cemetery Committee

Wed.  9/9  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues.  9/8  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Wed.  9/9  6 p.m.  Coastal Waters Commission

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues.  9/8  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  9/9  7 p.m.  Parks and Recreation Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  9/8  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  9/3  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Wed.  9/9  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  9/10  5 p.m.  School Building Committee

Thur.  9/10  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Thur.  9/10  7 p.m.  School Committee

