SCARBOROUGH – Michael Davey, 65, of Scarborough, but for years a resident of Yarmouth, Maine, died peacefully on August 24, 2020. His loving family was with him in spirit. Michael grew up in a magical place, Camp Conifer on Kezar Lake in Lovell. The second of Peter and Sally Davey’s five children, he grew up in the outdoors learning to ski, water ski, swim, hunt, fish and play golf. Michael loved each of his four siblings and their families; Lynn Davey Wunder and her husband Mitch, and daughter Mollie (Steamboat Springs, Colorado); John and Julie Davey and their children Peter and Megan (Upton, Massachusetts); Jennifer Davey and David Fisk (Post Mills, Vermont); and Mary Ellen Davey (Gainesville Florida).

Michael thrived academically at Fryeburg Academy and as a star varsity three-sport athlete, graduating in 1973 as valedictorian. He went on to Bowdoin College where he studied math and government, both of which were lifelong interests. After college he moved to Colorado, where he spent his twenties working and earning an Architectural Engineering degree at the University of Colorado in Boulder. After a decade of skiing the Rockies, hiking with friends on “megacamps”, hunting pheasant, fishing, and playing softball in a Denver league, he returned to Maine. He continued his career in construction, working for various companies, culminating with the formation of his own successful company, Ironwood Construction. That achievement brought him great pride and pleasure.

Michael’s free time was spent playing golf, skiing, running (including the Portland marathon), hunting, and especially fishing. He loved the outdoors and wildlife. Michael truly enjoyed his fishing trips to Costa Rica to fish for marlin, tuna and roosterfish, and his trips up the Kennebec to fly fish for ‘stripers’ with 10-pound line. He was the main caregiver for his mother, Sally, when she suffered from dementia. He loved a cool glass of gin and watching a good football game.

Michael’s wonderful laugh was often heard and perhaps masked his shy personality. He always maintained a strong sense of duty and honor. He will be greatly missed.

His battle with Alzheimer’s was long but he handled it with grace and hard work.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the

Alzheimer’s Association.

