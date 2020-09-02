The Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath, has announced September concerts as part of its Real Outdoor Concert Series.

Performers will include Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations on Sept. 12, The Mallett Brothers Band on Sept. 20 and Oshima Brothers on Sept. 26.

The concerts will take place either at the Maine Maritime Museum, or at private outdoor areas revealed to ticket holders following the purchase of tickets. The concerts will be presented outdoors to audiences of no more than 100 people. Per CDC guidelines and requirements from the state of Maine, audience members will be spaced at least six feet apart, and staff will enforce mask-wearing, distancing, hand sanitizing and other health and safety measures at all events. For most shows, there will be two performances on each day – a 3 p.m. afternoon show and a 6 p.m. evening show.

Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations’ show at Maine Maritime Museum will highlight the music of the Etta James, known for hits like “At Last,” “I’d Rather Go Blind” and “Tell Mama.” The band will also perform soul classics from Sam and Dave, the Supremes, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations and Aretha Franklin.

Sept. 20 will bring a show from Maine’s The Mallett Brothers Band, who perform their own brand of independent rock and roll, americana and country.

The concert series will wrap up on Sept. 26 with a show from Maine’s Oshima Brothers, who perform a blend of contemporary folk and acoustic pop.

Tickets prices vary and must be purchased in advance at www.chocolatechurcharts.org, or by calling (207) 442-8455. All audience members are required to bring masks or other appropriate face coverings, which must be worn when checking in and purchasing concessions or merchandise. More information is available at the Chocolate Church Arts Center website or by calling the box office.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: