The Lisbon Library is expanding virtual programs for children and adults offered through several online platforms.

“Our goal is to reach as many Lisbon residents and patrons as we can, with a wide variety of programs and services,” said Library Director Diane Nadeau.

The Lisbon Library began offering virtual programs at the end of March, during the beginning of the pandemic shutdown, posting Facebook Live videos of Story Times, LEGO Challenges and craft instructions. When the library opened for limited services again in June, the Summer Reading Program embraced the virtual concept as well, with video instructions posted to the library’s Facebook page for the seven make-and-take craft or science kits available to be picked up each week of the program.

“With the success of our videos during the 2020 Summer Reading Program, and continued interest from our patrons for entertaining or educational content, we’re excited to offer virtual craft, science, and other informational videos they can watch at home, while giving them that connection to the Library they’ve been missing,” said Children’s Librarian Bill Meakin.

Beginning after Labor Day, the Lisbon Library will begin offering a series of short video segments for children and adults on the town of Lisbon’s new YouTube channel, as well as continuing to host them on the Lisbon Library’s Facebook page.

Programs for children include Crafts with Bill, STEAM Lab and LEGO Building Challenge. Story Time segments for kids will be recorded to DVD, and can be checked out by patrons for one week, although due to copyright concerns, they will not be available to stream.

Programs for adults include: In the Kitchen, Crafting with Claudia, Author Feature and other programming to be announced

“We’re really looking forward to giving patrons a fun new way to interact with their community, while still maintaining our distance during the pandemic,” said Adult Programming Librarian Claudia Lemieux.

