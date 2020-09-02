STANDISH — A man has been charged with theft after Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies say they found him throwing an LGBTQ Pride sign that did not belong to him into a dumpster behind a business on Ossipee Trail West.

The owner of the sign that was posted in front of town municipal offices had placed a GPS tracker on it, and when the tracker alerted him to movement Saturday he called the sheriff’s office, according to Det. Lt. Paul Thorpe.

When deputies questioned the man, who Thorpe did not name, he admitted to stealing it and another one found in the dumpster a few days earlier.

The incident is among a number of thefts and vandalism to flags and signs put up around town in support of LGTBQ rights and the Black Lives matter movement this summer.

Thorpe said Tuesday that they have not questioned the man yet so he could not say if the man was connected to any of the previous thefts in the area.

However, he said, there were additional thefts of signs reported since Saturday’s incident.

“I would hope he’s not out there doing it again, so I think we have more than one person running around,” Thorpe said.

The case has been sent to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office for criminal prosecution, he said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: