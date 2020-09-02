The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating the death of a Massachusetts man whose body turned up on a beach on Little Deer Isle.

A family member discovered the body of 82-year-old William Lamb of Charlestown, Massachusetts, lying on a beach near his Lamb’s Quarter Lane cottage on Tuesday, the Maine Marine Patrol said.

Lamb had been reported missing by his wife after he failed to return from a trip in his rowboat Monday. The couple are summer residents of Little Deer Isle.

The state Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of Lamb’s death.

