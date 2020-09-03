Wife and I have known Sue Duzzy Austin, our state representative in Augusta, for over 20 years.

Sue has done a great job serving the people of Gray. One day wife and I went to Augusta to visit Sue in her office. She made us a great meal in her microwave. Now that is great service!

Last year Wife and I called Sue and told her my Mum was going to be 100 years young. Sue, being the good representative she is, had a certificate from the State of Maine made up for Mum. Sue showed up at Mum’s party with the certificate and flowers.

Other people in town tell us that is who Sue is, down to earth. She represents the people of the towns she serve, not just the party. She is getting Wife’s and my vote. Thanks, Sue, for everything.

William L Keith Sr.

Gray

