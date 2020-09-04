Referendum reminder

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Newbegin Gym for a town-wide referendum vote regarding LD1, the property tax levy limit.

The article to increase the limit failed in the July 14 election.

A sample ballot, absentee voting information and poll information for the Sept. 8 vote can be found on the graymaine.org elections page.

Back to Channel 2

Gray Community Television, GCTV programming, has moved from cable Channel 1301 back to its original cable Channel 2.

Food Pantry update

Food is available the first and third Fridays of the month from 12:30-3 p.m. with curbside service at the Gray Community Food Pantry.

The food pantry is currently keeping volunteers to a minimum to ensure proper social distancing, but would be appreciative of any food donations. The donation box is located outside just to the left of the door to the pantry at 5 Brown St. Call or text Donna Rand at 671-4458 if you leave items in the box. For monetary donations, mail a check payable to Gray Community Food Pantry to Jan Nowinski, 55 Westwood Road, Gray, ME 04039.

The pantry will receive $1 for each Hannaford Helping Hand bag purchased at the Gray Hannaford during September.

Public hearing

The Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee will hold a public hearing Sept. 14 on the proposed updated comprehensive plan.

The format and possible location of the public hearing have not yet been finalized.

The proposed plan is available at graymaine.org and a printed copy can be viewed in the Community Development Department at Gray Town Hall or at the Gray Public Library during normal business hours.

Town Hall closed Tuesday

Town Hall will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 8, for the referendum vote.

If you need to schedule an inspection with the Code Enforcement Department, you may do so in advance, as they will be available for inspections that day.

