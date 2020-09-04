Scout upgrades greenhouse

Boy Scouts of America, Troop 800 of Raymond, is proud to recognize Al Potter for the successful completion of his Eagle Scout project, the creation of a more advanced greenhouse for Jordan Small Middle School by using solar energy. The solar electricity helps power a ventilation fan and an automated irrigation system. The automated irrigation system allows teachers to monitor the greenhouse from a website and app.

Potter is a sophomore at Windham High School and president of his class. He is involved in The Order of the Arrow as vice chief of administration. He loves technology and the outdoors and hopes to pursue a career where he can get his hands dirty.

Meals on Wheels

Many of the new volunteers who stepped up over the last few months to deliver meals have gone back to work, and all of Maine’s area agencies on aging need help. Volunteers are needed in the Raymond area to deliver meals to older people who cannot prepare meals for themselves. For more information, visit Southern Maine Agency on Aging at smaaa.org/wellness/meals.html or smaaa.org/volunteer/newvolunteers.html.

School lunches

The food service team at RSU 14 has shared plans for reopening in the hybrid model. The team is ready to serve healthy school breakfasts and lunches to all students, whether the model is meals in the classroom, meals in the cafeteria or meals served from kiosks within buildings.

The team also is prepared to provide meals for enrolled students on their virtual learning days, including Fridays. These meals will be available daily via the Mobile Meals Van, which will stop at several strategic pickup spots in the district. Families will be able to pre-order school breakfast and lunch, and parents or caregivers can pick them up at a Mobile Meals location.

Per USDA regulations, meals will be charged to the student’s school nutrition account based on whether the student qualifies for free, reduced or full-price school meals. Families are encouraged to fill out the free and reduced meal application. Apply online at myschoolapps.com.

As school gets closer, information on Mobile Meals sites and times will be provided, as well as how to order online through the Nutrislice App or rsu14.nutrislice.com/menus-eula.

Library board

Each October, the Raymond Village Library holds elections for its Board of Trustees at its annual meeting.

The primary goal of the board is to support the library staff as they continue to build a strong and vital community asset. The board is responsible for the library’s finances, its facilities, its corporate and legal practices and managing public relations and fundraising. It also oversees the independent programs of the Raymond Arts Alliance and the Community Garden.

Once board members are elected to three-year terms at the meeting, officers are elected to serve for one year. Current board members are Nick Hardy, Mark Jordan, Briana Bizier and Mary-Therese Duffy. The library encourage anyone who is interested in becoming a board member to contact them at [email protected] or [email protected]

The board meets monthly and all meetings are open to the public. Meetings are being held nowadays via Zoom.

Children’s masks needed

The library has been selling masks as both a fundraiser and as a community service since it has moved to partial reopening. It is receiving requests for more children’s masks and they have run out. The library will also gladly accept adult masks. For more information and to lend a hand, email [email protected]

