Of the candidates for Maine House District 49, I think Poppy Arford is the best qualified. My reasons are three:
First, Poppy has served on Brunswick’s Town Council and has a good understanding of our local needs and our contributions to the state of Maine.
Second, Poppy has served in Augusta as a legislative committee clerk and has the experience to begin the job of state representative without a long learning period.
Third, Poppy supports and will work for universal health care for all Mainers. When I was in the legislature, I worked hard for this cause. Universal health care is vital for Maine people, especially in this age of pandemics, and Poppy will do her best to see it become law.
I ask you to vote for Poppy Arford as our representative for House District 49 in the upcoming general election.
Charlie Priest
Brunswick
