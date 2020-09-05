BANGOR – On September 3, 2020, Mark Edward Rustin passed away at age 72 from pancreatic cancer. Mark was born and raised in Old Town, Maine. He attended University of Maine and Bangor Theological Seminary. In his early years, he worked in law enforcement and was a small business owner. As a pastoral minister, he served churches in Veazie, Warren, Hiram, and 26 years at North Deering Congregational Church in Portland. Most recently he served Carmel Union Congregational Church. Mark had a God given gift in his calling as a pastor and was a wonderful speaker which gave comfort to so many.

One of his great joys was being a Little League umpire. He belonged to the Masonic Fraternity for 26 years. He was a member of Seminary Hill Daylight Lodge #220. He served as a Grand Chaplain from 2001-2012, Grand Secretary of the Grand Lodge of Maine from 2012-2016, and the Most Worshipful Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Maine from 2018-2020.

On May 1, 1976, he married the love of his life, LaVerne. They became a family with LaVerne’s three children. Together, they had a son, John.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, LaVerne, and their children: John Rustin, his wife Kaitlin, and children Maddison, Jack, James; Richard Ivey, his wife Kim, son Will; Donald Ivey and children Britney and Taylor; Linda Upham her husband Andy, and children Jennifer, Brandi, Kathryn, CJ; sister Diane Rustin and children Denise and Danielle. He has several beloved great grandchildren.

Due to COVID 19 concerns, there will be a graveside service on Monday, September 7 at 1 p.m., at Lawndale Cemetery in Old Town, Maine. His good friend Reverend Douglas Drown will officiate. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.

