This week’s poem, Deborah Cummins’ “More,” revisits a very old story and character – one who some say has been given a bad rap. I love how vividly this poem brings us into the scene and the state of mind of its character, and how deftly Cummins endows her with new depth and agency.
Cummins is the author of a poetry chapbook, two full-length poetry collections, and a collection of essays that was a finalist in the 2013 Maine Literary Awards Best Book of Non-Fiction. One of those essays was listed as notable in “Best American Essays 2013.” Her work has appeared in nine anthologies and nearly 70 journals. She lives in Portland and Deer Isle.
More
By Deborah Cummins
Of course Eve wanted more.
Never a child, she woke one day
a grown woman, partner to a strange man
she didn’t know, in a land
not yet fully named.
No name yet for summer rain,
shadows among the clamoring leaves,
the plunge of bees purposeful in the lilies.
No knowledge of why flowers open
their colors to morning
or a heron lifts suddenly from the shallows.
Not yet a need to tilt her head back
to an iron sky just to feel snow licking her face.
Nor, with unfamiliar restlessness,
to retreat beneath a tree that never yellows
and have a good cry. But let’s say she did.
And there, beneath that tree, is where
she was found. Where desire wasn’t yet a word
but was known by her body. A hunger
unsated, in spite of all that abounded,
was within easy reach. As was, so it happens,
the apple, the hiss in her ear.
And let’s say she knew exactly
what she was doing. Not succumbing
but choosing. Not falling from
but into, and now with the knowledge
to know the difference.
Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. DEEP WATER: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “More” copyright © 2020 by Deborah Cummins, forthcoming in Until They Catch Fire (Deerbrook Editions). It appears by permission of the author.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Food
Farmers markets are faring well during the pandemic
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: One shopping trip and one-time prep nets a flavorful, versatile braise
-
Politics
Pandemic, incumbency and Trump at play in Maine’s U.S. Senate race
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Carbon pricing key to climate action
-
Recipes
Luscious tomato jam dresses up fried egg and crispy prosciutto toasts
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.