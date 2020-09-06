The Millinocket wedding, where coronavirus precautions were not observed, brought us more than 130 new cases, the postponement of school openings and widespread new outbreaks. But because Gov. Janet Mills’ rules have been largely respected by its citizens, Maine has the lowest rate of infection behind New Hampshire and Vermont.

So, let’s take down the nasty signs, cut out the mindless and uninformed criticism and get behind our governor and be thankful we live in Maine.

Janet Carper

Cornish

