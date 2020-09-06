SCARBOROUGH – William Henry Drake II, 90, of Scarborough, formerly of Cape Elizabeth, died peacefully on August 27, 2020.

William “Bill” was born in Bangor on July 24, 1930, the son of George Spencer and Thelma Moore Drake. He grew up in Bangor, South Portland and Cape Elizabeth. Bill graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1948. He later attended Governor Dummer Academy, and then attended Bowdoin College, earning a B.A. in history in 1953. On Oct. 31, 1953, he married Mary Elizabeth Baker.

After graduating from Bowdoin, Bill enlisted in the United States Navy, serving from 1953 to 1956. He attained the rank of lieutenant. Upon discharge from the Navy, Bill went to work for Mobil Oil Corporation as a marketing representative.

After living for several years in Rhode Island and New Hampshire, Bill moved back to Cape Elizabeth in 1968. He later worked for several firms, most notably as sales manager for Arnold Machinery Corp., the Caterpillar dealership for Maine. He was a long-time member of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church.

During their retirement years, Bill and Mary travelled all over the world, visiting many faraway places, such as Egypt, Australia, and Russia. Bill had a lifelong interest in history, bird watching and flower gardening.

Bill’s wife of 66 years, Mary, predeceased him earlier this year. He is survived by his brother, Spencer Drake, of South Freeport; two sons, Jeffrey Drake and his wife, Sharon, of Scarborough, and Charles Drake and his wife, Judith, of South Portland; two grandchildren, Jennifer Drake and Jamie Drake of Westbrook.

Bill’s family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Enclave of Scarborough, and Compassus Hospice for their care.

Interment will be at Seaside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth. Services will be private.

Online condolences can be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Cape Elizabeth Historical Preservation Society,

c/o Public Safety Building

325 Ocean House Rd.

Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107

