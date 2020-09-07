Firefighters from Maine and New Hampshire battled a fire that gutted a home Monday afternoon in North Berwick.
The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. at 331 Somersworth Road, also known as Route 9. Heavy fire was visible in a three-story structure when firefighters arrived and the department struck a third alarm.
Larry Straffin, deputy chief of the North Berwick Fire Department, said no one was at home when the fire started.
Tankers and forestry units from eight surrounding towns, including Dover and Rollinsford, New Hampshire, assisted the North Berwick Fire Department on the scene and by providing station coverage.
Route 9 was closed from Route 4 to Old Route 9 while crews battled the blaze.
No other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated.
