5 p.m. Saturday. Clambake Restaurant, 345 Pine Point Road, Scarborough, free, donations accepted. On Facebook.

Singer-songwriter Don Campbell was among the first musicians to start playing outdoor shows in Maine during this pandemic era, and if you haven’t caught one of his Clamstock shows at the Clambake Restaurant, you’ve got two more chances: this Saturday and Oct. 10. Parking spots will be socially distanced, and you can stay in your vehicle or set up chairs next to it. Campbell and his band will tear through two sets of originals and covers while you get your fill of seafood. You can also throw some clams (the cash kind) into the bucket by the stage to show Campbell and his band your appreciation.

Susie Burke & Dave Surette

1 p.m. Sunday. Bridgton Twin-Drive In, 383 Portland Road, Bridgton, $50 per vehicle (maximum 5 people). denmarkarts.org

Here’s a wonderful opportunity to enjoy an afternoon of folk tunes from a seacoast New Hampshire-based duo that’s been playing together since 1998. Susie Burke and David Surette play a mix of contemporary, traditional and original folk and acoustic music. The show happens at the Bridgton Twin Drive-In,so you’ll be socially distanced, comfortable and also protected, should mother nature decide to shed any tears.

Aisha Burns

8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. Live on Space Gallery Instagram page. Donations accepted during performance.

Space Gallery is presenting a streaming show from Texas-based singer, songwriter and violinist Aisha Burns. Burns picked up the violin when she was 10 years old and has been touring and recording since 2006. After playing with a couple of bands, Burns released her debut solo album “Life in the Midwater” in 2013 and “Argonauta” followed in 2018. “Argonauta” delves into her struggle with grief after losing her mother while also starting a new relationship in songs like “We Were Born,” “Must Be a Way” and “Would You Come to Me.”

