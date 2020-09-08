After its stage was dim this past summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine State Music Theatre has announced the linueup for its the 2021 season.

“We cannot wait to open our doors to an exciting and triumphant return,” said the theater’s artistic director, Curt Dale Clark.

The 2021 main stage series season starts June 9–26 with the production of “Kinky Boots,” a six-time Tony Award-winning musical featuring music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper.

The Maine premiere of the new Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” is from June 30–July 17.

The musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film) “The Color Purple” will be on stage July 21-Aug. 2.

Music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will be featured Aug. 11-28 in the production of the Tony-winning musical “Jersey Boys.”

The Concert Series, also available as a subscription, starts with “Christine and Patsy Together Again” June 20-21, featuring Christine Mild who stared as Patsy Cline Maine State’s 2017 production of “Always…Patsy Cline.”

“Piano Men: The Music of Elton John and Billy Joel” will take place Aug. 1-2, features a four-piece rock band and The Maine State Music Theatre Orchestra.

The third concert in the series on July 11 and 12 will be announced at a later date.

The Theatre for Young Audiences series includes the Robin and Clark version of the “Beauty and the Beast” for four shows on July 5; Disney’s “Frozen, Jr.” for four shows on July 26; and “Shrek, Jr.” for four shows on Aug. 23.

All series are available as subscriptions now at Early Bird rates through Oct. 31, 2020.

The Off-Season Box Office is currently closed to the public. For more information, and to buy subscriptions and gift certificates for the 2021 season, visit www.msmt.org or call the Box Office at (207) 725-8769.

All of MSMT’s summer performances take place at the Pickard Theater on the campus of Bowdoin College located at 1 Bath Road in Brunswick.

