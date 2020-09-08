Brunswick Police Department recently joined with Gerry Scott of Horses Over America for the latest Brunswick PD Community Outreach project. Scott is a retired U.S. Army-Infantry Lt. Colonel from southern Maine that is a lifelong horseman who started Horses Over America. Several times per week, he brings his black Friesian of the Netherlands horse Hercules to visit assisted living centers, nursing homes, and veteran homes around Maine. On Sept 4, Scott and Hercules were joined by Brunswick School Resource Officer Kerry Wolongevicz and her quarter horse Cuervo and by local resident Elizabeth Hamilton and her Shetland pony Red making several stops at Brunswick assisted living centers, senior health centers and made an appearance on Maine Street.

