The Brunswick Downtown Association in collaboration with Mid Coast Hospital will host Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah for a Zoom webinar 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, to discuss healthcare in the Midcoast during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mid Coast–Parkview Health President and CEO Lois Skillings will act as moderator and panelist. Mid Coast–Parkview Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christopher Bowe will also be a panelist.

According to the Association, the panel will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the Brunswick region, the impact to Mid Coast Hospital and how the hospital has responded and what healthcare professionals project for fall and winter in the region.

Attendees are encouraged to submit a question at the time of registration to be answered by one of the panelists. Questions can also be submitted during the webinar.

Discussions topics include: Testing, vaccines, spread rate, trends, fall projections and seasonal flu.

The webinar is free but the Downtown Association is accepting donations at https://brunswickdowntown.org/support-the-bda/.

Register at conta.cc/3aYPMtR.

