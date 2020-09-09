SCARBOROUGH — The Scarborough Fire Department is encouraging everyone to take part in National Preparedness Month. This year’s theme is “Disasters don’t wait, make your plan today.”

Chief Michael Thurlow said each week of the month has a different theme. Week 1 (Sept. 1-5) is about making a plan for handling an emergency, including where to meet, how to receive emergency alerts, evacuation routes and updating an emergency preparedness kit.

Week 2 (Sept. 6-12) focuses on building a preparedness kit, including supplies that can last for several days after a disaster for everyone in the home.

“Update your kits and supplies based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control,” Thurlow said. “Remember, if disaster strikes you need to be prepared to be self-sufficient for a minimum of 72 hours.”

Week 3 (Sept. 13-19) is about preparing for disasters, including learning the risk in the local area, checking insurance coverage, learning how to protect the home from storms and how to respond to local warnings or alerts.

Week 4 (Sept. 20-26) is about preparedness. Thurlow suggested talking to kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do if separated. Tell them how they can get involved.

To learn more, review Scarborough’s local resiliency program at scarboroughlibrary.org/resiliency/introduction-and-purpose.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: