Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Mon. 9/14 7 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 9/15 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 9/16 6:30 p.m. Community Services Committee
Thur. 9/17 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee
Thur. 9/17 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee
Thur. 9/17 6:30 p.m. Thomas Memorial Library Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Fri. 9/11 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee
Mon. 9/14 4 p.m. Communication Meeting
Mon. 9/14 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Tues. 9/15 4 p.m. Finance Committee
Wed. 9/16 7 p.m. Town Council
Thur. 9/17 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 9/14 5 p.m. Pest Management Advisory Committee
Mon. 9/14 6 p.m. Board of Education
Tues. 9/15 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 9/16 7:30 a.m. Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee
Wed. 9/16 6 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Thur. 9/17 6 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee
