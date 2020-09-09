Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon.  9/14  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  9/15  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  9/16  6:30 p.m.  Community Services Committee

Thur.  9/17  6 p.m.  Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur.  9/17  6:30 p.m.  Energy Committee

Thur.  9/17  6:30 p.m.  Thomas Memorial Library Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri.  9/11  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

Mon.  9/14  4 p.m.  Communication Meeting

Mon.  9/14  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Tues.  9/15  4 p.m.  Finance Committee

Wed.  9/16  7 p.m.  Town Council

Thur.  9/17  4 p.m.  Ordinance Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  9/14  5 p.m.  Pest Management Advisory Committee

Mon.  9/14  6 p.m.  Board of Education

Tues.  9/15  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  9/16  7:30 a.m.  Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee

Wed.  9/16  6 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Thur.  9/17  6 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

