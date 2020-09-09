Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon. 9/14 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 9/15 7 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 9/16 6:30 p.m. Community Services Committee

Thur. 9/17 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur. 9/17 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee

Thur. 9/17 6:30 p.m. Thomas Memorial Library Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri. 9/11 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee

Mon. 9/14 4 p.m. Communication Meeting

Mon. 9/14 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Tues. 9/15 4 p.m. Finance Committee

Wed. 9/16 7 p.m. Town Council

Thur. 9/17 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 9/14 5 p.m. Pest Management Advisory Committee

Mon. 9/14 6 p.m. Board of Education

Tues. 9/15 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 9/16 7:30 a.m. Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee

Wed. 9/16 6 p.m. Economic Development Committee

Thur. 9/17 6 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

