Council, school candidates

Town Council incumbents Suzanne Phillips and Ronald Shepard face a challenger, Christina Paul, in a three-way race for two seats in the municipal election Nov. 3.

For the School Committee, three seats are available with a field of four candidates: James Brockman, Nicole Hudson, Sarah Perkins and Leah Sturm.

School Committee incumbents not seeking re-election are Kate Livingston, Bill Benson and Jennifer Whitehead.

The seats are all three-year terms.

The deadline to submit nominations was Sept. 4.

Facility renamed for chief

The Town Council Sept. 1 unanimously in a resolution renamed the Gorham Fire Department Emergency Operations Center and training facility as the “Robert Lefebvre Emergency Operations Center and Public Safety Training Facility.”

Lefebvre recently retired after 36 years as Gorham’s fire chief.

The resolution credits Lefebvre with modernizing the department and for playing a major role in promoting requirements for residential fire suppression systems. It goes on to say that he “continuously supported public safety in town by ensuring … the Gorham Fire Department (was) second to none.”

From bags to tags

Gorham will transition entirely to town trash tags beginning Jan. 1, 2021, for curbside collection and will discontinue town trash bags.

Existing town trash bags will be accepted the supply runs out.

Tags have been in circulation since May 2016 and are seen to be a more effective way to reduce trash volume. Once stuck on any trash bag, they signify that the resident has paid for curbside collection.

For October distribution, a new fee schedule for bags and tags is: small trash bags, $2.15 each, sold for $21.50 for a 10-pack; large trash bags, $4.30 each, sold for $21.50 for a 5-pack; small bag tag, $1.50 each, sold at $7.50 per 5-tag sheet; and large bag tag, $3 each, sold at $15 per 5-tag sheet.

For more information, call the town’s Solid Waste Hotline at 892-3649.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Sept. 2 that the U.S. public debt was $26,711,487,941,945.07.

