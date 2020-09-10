Country music
hall of fame visit
Norm and Donna Conley of Westbrook recently visited the Maine Country Hall of Fame in Mechanic Falls.
“Very interesting place . but really great to see that four Westbrook people have been inducted: Don Doane, Leu Mathieu, James Smyth and Al Hawkes,” Donna Conley said in a note to the American Journal.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Mainely Media
Land trust announces Maxwell Farm conservation partnership
-
Mainely Media
City council weighs in on possible development moratorium
-
American Journal
Gorham Police Notes: July 18-20
-
American Journal
Westbrook Police Notes: Aug. 31-Sept. 4
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
2020 Knights of Columbus to hold virtual Walk for Life fundraiser