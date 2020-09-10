The entire state of Maine is now officially in drought. According to meteorologist Michael Clair of the National Weather Service’s Gray weather station, “The last time we were in this widespread and severe of a drought was in the summer of 2002.”

The United States Drought Monitor map of Maine, released on Thursday, classifies most of the state as in moderate drought, with parts of Aroostook, Piscataquis, Washington, Penobscot, Somerset and York counties in severe drought. Although no areas of Maine have reached either of the two most serious stages of drought — extreme or exceptional — Aroostook potato farmers have expressed concern about the impact of the prolonged dry weather on their crop.

The lack of rain is “the main driver” of the drought, Clair said, although the hot weather, which leads to more evaporation, has played a role, he said. This year, Portland experienced its hottest summer on record.

Some parts of the state have a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the next several days, but “it won’t really help with the drought,” Clair said. “It waters the lawn more than anything.” What’s needed to end the drought is several good steady rainfalls or a tropical system come fall, he said.

It’s not possible to link any one drought event to climate change, Clair said. Also, because New England tends to have a rainy climate, “When we go below average, it’s dry but the rivers are still flowing and there is still water around,” he said. “We still have rain, just less than we normally see.”

