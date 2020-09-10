Are you better off now than you were 24 years ago? That is how long Susan Collins has served Maine in the U.S. Senate. The press describes Collins as a moderate. According to Nate Silver at FiveThirtyEight, she has supported Trump 67.9% of the time. During her tenure the U.S. has seen growing wealth disparity, sky-rocketing medical costs and two crippling financial crises. Collins has shown questionable judgment voting for the confirmations of Acosta, Perdue, Zinke, Barr, Gorsuch and, most infamously, Brett Kavanaugh. Collins has voted for more than 100 Trump judicial nominees; including 32 nominees who oppose women’s right to choose. She has supported tax breaks for the wealthy while the social safety net nears bankruptcy. Collins has been part of a historically ineffective Senate for over two decades. Thirty years in the U.S. Senate is the true definition of a career politician.
Tim Lewis
Freeport
