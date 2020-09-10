I’m a terrible optimist. I keep looking for some indication that our American society is not as dumbed-down as I think it is.
The opening of schools is not only dumb, but insane! Wake up. There is no such thing as a normal pre-COVID-19 life for school-age children. Normal no longer exists.
The virus is unknown. Children appear to recover more quickly than adults, but no one knows anything about its long-term effects. They could be devastating and could put an entire generation at risk.
With any luck, there will be a vaccine locally available in a year or so. Only then can we find the new normal and proceed in a manner that will not endanger our children. Until then, keep the schools closed.
On this issue, I’m not optimistic at all.
Merrill Hall
Yarmouth
