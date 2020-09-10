I am pleased to endorse Art Bell to serve as the next state representative for Yarmouth, Chebeague Island and Long Island. Having held this position for the last eight years, and based on our long friendship and working relationship, I know he possesses the experience, values, spirit of collaboration and courage necessary to vigorously advance our interests.

Art’s community contributions are well known, culminating in Yarmouth’s highest citizen service commendation, the Latch String Award. Especially important, as a member of the School Committee with a background in financial planning, he is an expert on school budgets and education policy. This will be critical in the next legislature as our schools transition to new models of instruction and financing.

Finally, although many Mainers proudly base their choice on the individual rather than party affiliation, voters also must not forget that the majority party controls the agenda in the legislature.

Rep. Janice Cooper

House District 47

