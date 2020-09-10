SCARBOROUGH – The Scarborough Public Library has opened to a limited number of visitors and browsing times to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“The Scarborough School Department and Community Services have done extensive planning and made difficult decisions to keep … our community safe. It is essential that we support this effort after school hours to continue to reduce the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Library Director Nancy Crowell said.

Crowell said the library will limit the number of adult patrons to 15, who can browse for no more than 15 minutes. Patrons are asked to wear a mask, sanitize hands and maintain a 6-foot distance.

Students are allowed to come in one at a time to browse or get materials for school, but are asked not to congregate inside or outside, and social or study groups are not allowed inside the library. Children may visit individually or with a family if they are accompanied by an adult.

Through the end of the year, the library will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for curbside pickup, computer access by appointment, and browsing. See www.scarboroughlibrary.org for more.

