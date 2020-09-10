John Balentine’s opinion piece of Aug. 20 (“Pandemic pet peeves, part I”), had at least two falsehoods in it. Neither the Great Plague of London nor the Spanish flu were named after their origination in those two locations. Both came from elsewhere. Perhaps if John spent a little more time researching his opinions, instead of making up information, he might do a better job of actually informing people.

Joel Kallich

Falmouth

