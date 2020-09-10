The United Way of Mid Coast Maine is launching its Annual Campaign on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Instead of the traditional gathering of partner agencies and local businesses, the non profit is kicking off the 2020 Campaign with a caravan of United Way supporters. Decorated cars, trucks and the LL Bean Bootmobile will form the caravan that will travel through Topsham, Brunswick, Bath, Woolwich, Wiscasset and Damariscotta. The caravan will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Topsham Petco, make a stop at the Shaw’s in Wiscasset at 10:45 a.m. and arrive at the Hannaford in Damariscotta by 11:30 a.m.

“The pandemic has given us the opportunity to think differently about our annual campaign,” said Barbara Reinertsen, United Way of Mid Coat Maine executive director, in a statement. “We are trying new things with this year’s campaign, including the kickoff. With many in our community struggling, it is critical that we come together to support those who need help – now more than ever.”

This year’s campaign goal is $1.65 million.

United Way of Mid Coast Maine supports 37 local non-profit agencies that provide help for Midcoast residents through programs that help them improve their education, basic needs, and health. Last year, United Way of Mid Coast Maine and their partner agencies helped over 20,000 people with housing, food access, prescription assistance, literacy, senior services, childcare and tax preparation, among other ways. They also distributed over 111,000 diapers to families in need.

The 2020 United Way Campaign Kickoff is sponsored by Mid Coast Hospital. To contribute to the Campaign Kickoff, text Help4UW to 41444 from Sept. 15-18.

For more information, call 207-443-9752 or visit https://www.uwmcm.org.

