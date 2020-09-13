CAPE ELIZABETH – Helen Elizabeth (Jordan) Tarling, 103, of Cape Elizabeth and South Portland, passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2020.

Helen was born Oct. 13, 1916, at the family farmhouse located on Bowery Beach Road (Route 77) in Cape Elizabeth. The farmhouse still stands today. She is the daughter of the late Leroy and Elizabeth (Chadwick) Jordan.

The youngest of four siblings, Helen often recalled life growing up “On the Farm”. There were many great memories such as clam bakes on the family beach (present day Crescent Beach State Park) and learning to can vegetables for the winter months with her mother. Helen also enjoyed visits to Crystal Lake in Gray, and childhood trips to the Upper Dam House in Rangeley.

As a young child, Helen attended the Bowery Beach School, a one room schoolhouse which is still in use today as a local meeting place.

Helen graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1934. She was part of the first group of students to attend class at the newly built high school, which is the current site of Cape Elizabeth Middle School.

Soon after graduating high school, Helen met and married the love of her life, Charles Tarling. Together they moved to South Portland to raise their family. As any farm girl would, Helen brought her farming skills with her to the city. The basement of their home in Thornton Heights was always full of canned vegetables and her yard was a horticultural masterpiece. Helen brought her expert cooking skills with her to Memorial Junior High School, where she prided herself on serving healthy and nutritious food to the local students. Helen was an avid walker and also enjoyed bowling for the “Pink Ladies” in the Tom Collins Bowling League.

Helen was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Charles; an infant son, Albert, and son, Chadwick.

She will be sadly missed and loved by her boys, Paul (Krystyna) Tarling of Raymond, N.H., Charles (Martha) Tarling Jr. of Scarborough, John (Betty) Tarling of Cape Elizabeth; as well as 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Landing for their compassionate care over the years, as well as the Gosnell House.

Services to be held privately.

