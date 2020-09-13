OGUNQUIT – Beloved husband, dear father and grandfather, Norman Burton Storrs, of Ogunquit and Tucson, Ariz., passed at his residence in Ogunquit on Sept. 8, 2020. He was born July 25, 1934 in Bennington, Vt., son of the late Earle E. Storrs and Laura E. (Beebe) Storrs. For the past 19 years he made his home in Tucson, Ariz. and Ogunquit. Norman was educated at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester, Vt. He attended college at Norwich University (class of ’56) in Northfield, Vt. where he developed his leadership skills, and honed his “command voice.” He served in the Army, stationed at Fort Benning, Ga. and Fort Bliss, Texas, and earned the distinction of being an Army Ranger.Norman had an accomplished career in the banking industry, most notably as Regional VP for Vermont National Bank, then Chairman, President and CEO of Nashua Trust Company. Norman was a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow. He ended his professional career as Director of Economic Development for the State of New Hampshire in 1998. While a resident of Ogunquit, Norman supported the Ogunquit Museum of American Art, and served on the board of St. Peter’s by the Sea Episcopal Chapel. With his wife, Jeanine at his side, Norman traveled the world, and enjoyed seeing the seven continents. He experienced an African safari, Antarctica, the beautiful country of New Zealand, and much more.He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna (Allen) Storrs (1937 – 2000).Norman was fortunate to be able to find love twice, marrying Jeanine M. (Roberts) Storrs in June 2001. He is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Arthur Goldsmith of The Woodlands, Texas, Linda and William Stiles of Brookline, N.H., and Barbara and Larry Sage of Fleming Island, Fla.; stepson, Eric Andrews and wife Kaki of Wells; six grandchildren, Erica (Goldsmith) Batterman, Diane Goldsmith, Laura Stiles, David Stiles, Courtney Sage, and Kendall Sage; three step-grandchildren, Maddie Andrews, Betsy Andrews, and Gary Andrews; a sister, Priscilla (Storrs) Grummer of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be private. Lucas and Eaton Funeral, in York, is assisting with arrangements. Vist http://www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com The family requests memorial donations in Norman’s name be made to:Burr and Burton Academy57 Seminary AvenueManchester, VT 05254ORThe Norwich FundNorwich University158 Harmon DriveNorthfield, VT 05663

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous