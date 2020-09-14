Songs for Hope Virtual Benefit

7:30 p.m. Friday. Camden Opera House Facebook page.

Camden Opera House presents a trio of Maine singer-songwriters who will be playing songs on the venue’s Facebook page to raise funds for New Hope for Women, which provides support to victims of domestic violence, dating violence and stalking in Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Waldo counties. You’ll hear folk, roots, jazz, indie and electronic tunes from the three women, and during their performances (or any other time) you can make donations at new-hope-for-women.square.site.

The Elton John Experience

7 p.m. Saturday. Jonathan’s, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit, $25 to $66. jonathansogunquit.com

We think it’s gonna be a long, long time until big concerts will be happening, but Saturday night’s all right for a smaller show from the Elton John Experience. This tribute act featuring Bill Connors as Sir Elton John will make you remember when rock was young as you leave the rooftop moss alone and count the headlights on the highway to Ogunquit.

Mallett Brothers Band

3 and 6 p.m. Sunday. Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, $20. chocolatechurcharts.org

The Chocolate Church Arts Center Real Outdoor Concert Series is starting to wind down as we head into fall, and one of the last shows is from Mallett Brothers Band. The afternoon and early evening performances happen outside at Maine Maritime Museum. The band will hit you with a blend of roots rock, alt-country, folk rock and country and have a number of albums to choose from along with recent singles including “Lighter” and “Colfax.”

