A boy, Seles John Petersons born on 8/28/2020 to Kurtis John Petersons and Ashley Marie Vadas of North Yarmouth, Maine. Maternal Grandparents Charlotte Vadas of Yarmouth, Maine and James Vadas of Gray, Maine. Paternal Grandparents Eriks and Nancy Petersons of Mechanic Falls, Maine. Great Grandparent Marjorie Lydecker of Poland, Maine. Siblings are Jamiks, Arlo, and Spencer Petersons.

A boy, Xander Michael Hutchinson born 8/29/2020 at 2:11am to Ian Hunter Hutchinson and Kayla Brooke Williams of Greene, Maine. Maternal Grandparents Veronica and Chad Williams of Greene, Maine. Paternal Grandparents Veronica O’Connor of Leeds, Maine and Mark Hutchinson of Livermore Falls, Maine. Step sister is Ellieana Hutchinson.

