A Boston-based solar energy developer with a growing presence in Maine has acquired 10 solar projects still under development in what it called the largest acquisition of community solar assets in Maine.
Nexamp Inc. said Tuesday that it is taking over the 10 projects, each with a rough generating capacity of 5 megawatts, from Dimension Renewable Energy of Atlanta for an undisclosed price.
Among the locations are Milo, Limerick, Lisbon, Livermore, West Paris and Madison.
Many of the projects have received permits, and the rest are expected by year’s end, it said. Nexamp said it plans to begin construction in 2021.
The company is selling portions of the power from the projects to Central Maine Power and Versant Power customers through a subscription program. Customers can receive a 15 percent credit on their monthly electric bills.
Nexamp also is developing more than a dozen additional community solar farms of its own in Maine on similar timelines and has begun marketing subscriptions in the state.
Community solar farms involve thousands of panels spread across several acres of south-facing land near power grid connections. They are an expanding segment of the industry because they allow households and small businesses to “go solar,” even if they are renters, their property doesn’t have a clear southern exposure or they don’t want panels on their rooftop or grounds.
Several companies are set to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in Maine on solar projects, an outgrowth of recent renewable energy laws promoted by the administration of Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Legislature.
