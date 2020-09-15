Lions Club floats

The Gorham Lions Club’s float was judged to be the best last weekend in the Gorham Founders Festival parade, which had a state bicentennial theme.

The float, which received $500 for first place, depicted the one-room Elmwood School that now serves as the Lions Club’s clubhouse on South Street. Myles Clark, 10, and Everett Rovin, 11, both of Gorham, were the students seated at desks on the float. Casie Grady, a fourth grade teacher at Narragansett Elementary School also was seated on the float.

The Fort Hill Community Church’s float took second place, winning $250; New Year Gorham’s third, $100; and On Purpose Well Being Center, fourth, and Vacationland Volkswagen Association, fifth, each received $100 prizes.

The five were the only official registered float entries in the parade that included several others, vehicles and youth groups.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Sept. 10 that the U.S. public debt was $26,709,549,160,348.85.

