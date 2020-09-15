As a 67-year-old white woman, living just a few blocks from the sites of the protests, I would like to assure the visitors who took it upon themselves to arrive in our city on Labor Day weekend, to supposedly protect us from the protesters, that we haven’t needed their protection.

The presence of groups of Black people or young people expressing their genuine anger and concern about injustice has not frightened me. Not once. Even when they were very vocal and understandably very angry.

I do know who has needed protection at times. The people who law enforcement fails by mistaking commanding obedience for obtaining peace. The people who law enforcement officers all too often assume are a greater threat or more likely be engaged in criminal activity by virtue of their race or skin color, the people who have had violence inflicted upon them under color of law – these are the people who all too often need, yet don’t receive protection.

So, the visitors should go back to their own hometowns and take care of their families and neighbors. Doing so there probably does not require brandishing weapons and spouting tough talk and threats, and it doesn’t here in Portland.

And if these visitors do ever return, to enjoy what the people of Portland have to offer, I ask them to leave their weapons and tough talk at home. And please wear their masks, because what we in Portland do need protection from is the unnecessary and unwitting spread of COVID.

Susie Crimmins

Portland

