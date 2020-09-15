The Ker & Kevsey Gas Station, seen here in 1926, was at Bedford Street and Forest Avenue in Portland. Behind it is a seven-story bakery/factory T.A. Huston & Co. Bakers constructed in 1919. The bakery, sold to Nabisco in 1931, continued in that spot until 1954 when it was closed. It then served as space for a number of businesses, including Johnson Supply Company, Sebago Moccasin, Cushioned Bellaire Shoe Company and Maine Industrial Supply Company. In 1991, the University of Southern Maine bought the building, and the site is now home to USM’s Albert Brenner Glickman Family Library. The building also houses the Osher Map Library and the Maine Philanthropy Center. Collections of Maine Historical Society/MaineToday Media. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #12844

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

