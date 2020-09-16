Jacqueline Ann Bray 1937 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Jacqueline Ann Bray, 83, our beloved Mom, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, Brenda Buzzell, in Brunswick, and went to join her Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Mom “Jackie” was born in Fairfield on March 3, 1937, the daughter of Kenneth and Freda (Stevens) Reilley, and attended Fairfield schools. She was married to Robert E. Buzzell on June 10, 1955, and together they had six children. She later married Robert Bray (on Sept. 8, 1973), and they moved the family to Bath. She is survived by her siblings, Joanne Johnson of Waterville, Jean Mills of Waterville, Sandra Depoli of Connecticut, Barbara Cary of Madison, and Richard (and Cheri) Reilley of Sanbornville, N.H., and their children. Also, her children, Robert (“Rick”, and Janet) Buzzell of Cambridge (England), Kenneth (and Lisa) Buzzell of Brunswick, Edward (and Robin) Buzzell of Bath, Victoria (and Mike) Carey of Virginia, Brenda Buzzell of Brunswick, and Tracy (and Darryl) Buchanan of Virginia; her grandchildren, Cami (and Somchai) Taesuwan, Cassandra (and Aisha) Wood, A. J. (and Brittany) Buzzell, Sarah Farrar, Jordan (and Brianna) Buzzell, Katherine (and Mauro) Toto, Adrian Buchanan, Eleanor Buzzell, Savonne Buzzell, and Heather Rae Buzzell; lastly, her great-grandchildren, Taylor, Connor, Piper, Forrest, Ginger, Brecken, Brookes, Dakota, and Mauro. Mom’s life was dedicated to service to the Christian church, as her faith was the driving force in her life. She was a member of the Gospel Light Fellowship church in West Bath. The family would like to thank the Hospice team for the compassionate and supportive care which they provided to our family, and especially to our Mom. In accordance with Mom’s wishes, a celebration of her life Memorial Service was held, on Sunday, Sept. 13. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an animal rescue.

