GORHAM — A self-storage facility proposed for the 11-acre site at Mosher Corner includes nine buildings with a total of 64,575 square feet.

Walt Stinson of Gorham is seeking Planning Board approval for the project at 551 Main St., at the intersection of routes 25 and 237. If approval is granted for the project at the former farm site, Stinson will donate a vintage barn there to the Shaw Brothers Family Foundation for its nearby Cherry Hill Farm.

Related Historic barn could grace gateway to Gorham

The project’s main building would be 45 by 160 feet containing 7,200 square feet, according to Owens McCullough of Sebago Technics, representing Stinson. It would be designed with an agricultural style and have green metal roofing panels, said architect Mike Mays of Grant Mays Associates in Falmouth.

The main building would house an office, which would be staffed 40 hours a week. The facility would have 24-hour public access.

A black chain link fence would be installed along the street, Stinson. The property would be accessed by a single driveway and utilities would be located under ground. Plans call for a small parking lot.

The Planning Board Monday requested a rendering depicting the sight line from Route 25 and a lighting plan.

Also on Monday, the board discussed a virtual site walk, taken by a drone, for a 22-unit condominium project with one commercial unit in Gorham Village.

Developer Susan Duchaine of Design Dwellings is seeking permission to build Natalee Place on 5.3 acres off Main Street. The site is located diagonally across Main Street from Cumberland Farms.

A garage and mud room attached to the house at 156 Main St. will be removed for access to the property. The house would be repurposed, perhaps for an office.

Ducahaine submitted a Planning Board requested traffic study with a recommendation for a right turn only onto Main Street from the development.

She had hoped to receive preliminary approval for the project in October, but the Planning Board will likely continue its review in November.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: