SCARBOROUGH — The Scarborough Terrace assisted living community held five days of activities this week to celebrate National Assisted Living Week, Sept. 13-19.

“Our assisted living community is resilient and strongly bonded,” said David Sinclair, executive director of Scarborough Terrace. “There is no better way to reflect on and celebrate the stories from within these walls and among our residents and associates than to participate in National Assisted Living Week to bring more attention to the richness of community, connections and care that occurs in assisted living communities.”

The week kicked off with a proclamation by Scarborough Town Councilor Don Hamill on Monday. Scarborough Terrace coordinators encourage the public to reach out to loved ones, either by phone or virtually, to offer a kind word or participate in various activities. The community also held several events for its residents this week, including daily drawings for gift baskets and prizes, daily matching shirt colors, a banjo concert, photo opportunities and an employee luncheon.

The events culminate on Friday with a caravan including friends, family and police and fire department personnel, which will pass by Scarborough Terrace in support. Anyone wishing to participate is welcome to do so. Vehicles will line up on the right side of Commerce Street at 1:45 p.m.

“While there is so much more we would like to include for National Assisted Living Week in the future, we have created a week full of activities in this pandemic environment which all residents and associates can safely participate and enjoy,” said Lori Maxwell, marketing director for Scarborough Terrace. “We’re already amazed at the responses from the Town Council, police and fire departments in support so far and we look forward to a really fun week.”

