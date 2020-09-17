Falmouth’s Jake Grade, best remembered for scoring a state championship-winning, overtime goal for the Yachtsmen in the Class A state final back in 2014, is one of three American imports playing in France this season for the Fédération Français de Hockey sur Glace (FFHG Division 1) for the Dogs de Cholet (Hockey Club Choletais). Grade was previously a top defenseman at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. Grade has returned to wearing his high school number, 24.

