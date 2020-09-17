Falmouth’s Jake Grade, best remembered for scoring a state championship-winning, overtime goal for the Yachtsmen in the Class A state final back in 2014, is one of three American imports playing in France this season for the Fédération Français de Hockey sur Glace (FFHG Division 1) for the Dogs de Cholet (Hockey Club Choletais). Grade was previously a top defenseman at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. Grade has returned to wearing his high school number, 24.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Bath organization helping kids on days they are not in school
-
Times Record
No known COVID cases at Bowdoin College after three early infections
-
Business
CMP corridor opponents launch second referendum effort
-
Business
New unemployment claims remain high at 860,000
-
Nation & World
Federal judge blocks Postal Service changes blamed for slowing mail