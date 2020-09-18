CAPE ELIZABETH — A digital business manager, a retired technology executive, a doctor and a public health manager have thrown their hats in the ring for two seats on the Cape Elizabeth Town Council this fall.

The seats are being vacated by Council Chair Valerie Adams and Councilor Christopher Straw, who have both declined to run for reelection. Adams has said she is not running because she is moving out of town. Straw did not respond to requests for comment from The Forecaster.

Nicole Boucher Age: 34

Residence: Grover Road

Family: Married, one child

Educational background: Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in mathematics from the University of New England, Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern Maine

Occupation: Self-employed operations manager for digital business owners

Political/civic experience: Board member, Cape Elizabeth Recycling Committee (January 2018-present); member, Maine Women’s Conference Committee (June 2016-May 2018); member, University of Southern Maine School of Business Alumni Council (May 2015-December 2016)

Website/social media: facebook.com/nboucherforcape Kevin Jordan Age: 64

Residence: Two Lights Road

Family: Married, five children, five grandchildren

Educational background: Bachelor of Arts from Hampshire College, Master of Science in computer science from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst

Occupation: Retired technology executive

Political/civic experience: Scoutmaster of a Boy Scout troop in Minnesota for seven years, active participant in the Cape Farm Alliance

Website/social media: linkedin.com/in/kevinjordan2 Christopher Kleeman Age: 47

Residence: Deerfield Lane

Family: Married, four daughters

Educational background: Bachelor of Arts from Yale College, 1995; M.D. from Tufts School of Medicine, 2002

Occupation: Physician, medical director, Department of Gastroenterology, Mercy Hospital

Political/civic experience: Past president, Maine Gastroenterology Society (2018-2020); member, Maine Medical Association (2010-present) and American Gastroenterology Association (2013-present); co-founder and volunteer, Biddeford Free Clinic (1993-2015)

Website/social media: Contact him by email at [email protected] Gretchen Noonan Age: 42

Residence: Ocean House Road

Family: Married, one son

Educational background: Undergraduate degree in history, graduate degree in healthcare management, both from Springfield College

Occupation: Substitute teaching, recently manager with a public health program at Maine Medical Center

Political/civic experience: Grants chair, Cape Elizabeth Middle School Parents Association; member, Cape Elizabeth Fire Department Water Extrication Team

Website/social media: Contact her by email at [email protected]

All four candidates were asked how they would continue helping Cape Elizabeth navigate the coronavirus pandemic. Boucher said she intends to continue to follow the guidance of state officials with regard to fighting the coronavirus pandemic and to work to keep local residents safe.

“We must continue to work to ensure that our schools have the support they need from the town to minimize community spread and that our businesses have the signage and education they need to reduce the risks to employees, customers and travelers,” Boucher said.

Jordan noted the importance of implementing advice and recommendations from experts.

“Following the guidance of health experts will enable us to put the pandemic behind us as quickly as possible, and being sensitive to financial stress will help our citizens and businesses ride though the crisis,” he said.

Kleeman said he worked as a volunteer to help test people for COVID-19 and as a doctor learned firsthand about how to prevent the spread of the disease.

“In the event of a major outbreak in Cape Elizabeth, I would be uniquely suited to help contain and prevent transmission of the virus,” he said.

Noonan noted Cape Elizabeth already has resources, such as a food pantry, school nutrition program, a local library and open spaces for recreation “to support residents during an event like” the coronavirus pandemic and said if elected she will continue to support those resources.

“I would also prioritize resources for fire and rescue (departments), as their services are essential and they risk exposure to COVID with every call for service,” she said.

When asked what else they will plan to do if elected, Boucher cited the importance of serving the local community.

“As a business owner and parent to a young student, I feel that I bring fresh ideas and perspective to the community as well as a strategic and collaborative approach to problem solving,” she said.

Jordan said he was concerned about the ongoing increase in the local property tax rate.

“We need to improve the budgeting process so that tax rates do not exceed inflation and the town can maintain a diverse community,” he said. “A diverse community is a strong and vibrant one.”

Kleeman said he was interested in helping the town develop sidewalks and bike paths downtown and wants to see more recreational opportunities, such as an outdoor ice skating rink. He also said he was “excited” to see renewable energy projects, such as a new solar panel project beginning near the transfer station.

“If elected, I vow to keep an open mind, hear both sides and do my homework when it comes to representing the town and people’s interests,” he said.

Noonan said she was not running “because I have an agenda to achieve or an ax to grind,” but said she supported active communities and neighborhoods that promoted walking.

“Well-lit sidewalks, wide shoulders, etc. are good for health, safety and aesthetics and as a councilwoman I would support sensible development in this area,” she said.

