It is always difficult for a young person to make their way in the world, but it can be even more difficult for a young woman trying to break into the world of business or politics. In Scarborough, we have such a young woman name Sophie Warren. I recently had the chance to meet with her. She is a breath of fresh air. I will casting my vote on Nov. 3 for her as our state representative.

Young women can face hostility when they are confident, express their opinions and try to get things done in a setting with different ages and gender. Sophie has struck me as a strong person. She is attentive, a good listener and willing to seek answers to questions regarding our town of Scarborough. Sophie grew up in Scarborough, graduated from Brandeis and has international experience that will serve her well. I feel she will be a real fighter for us in Augusta. She’s not a pushover!

Please join me and vote for Sophie B. Warren for Maine House of Representatives, Scarborough Coastal District 29.

Cheryl LaRou

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: