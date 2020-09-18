There are real differences between Dems, GOP

Decry dark money and dirty politics all you want, but don’t blur the lines between Democrats and Republicans, claiming there’s no difference, as guest columnist Alice Knapp seems to do in urging a vote for U.S. senatorial candidate Lisa Savage, a progressive running as an independent (“The Cases for Savage,” The Times Record, Sept. 16). She chooses to overlook the monumental differences between the two major parties on issues of health care, climate change, economic inequality among many others. If you must, go ahead and vote your heart’s choice for Savage, but just be darn sure you check Democrat Sara Gideon as your second choice (Thank you, Rank Choice Voting). Independent progressives surely don’t want to put women’s rights in grave danger by giving Susan Collins free rein to put another Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court.

Eve M. Thorson,

Topsham

Vote Bailey

Three years ago I chose to support and vote for Phyllis Bailey for her first term on the Bath City Council. That was a very good decision. In her time as a councilor, she has served Ward 1 and the City of Bath well. Phyllis has been readily accessible to her constituents as an empathetic and discerning listener. Always, with the welfare of the Bath community in mind, she has addressed the city’s problems and acted creatively together with other people toward solutions.

I appreciate having had Phyllis Bailey as an advocate for Ward 1, and will be happy to vote for her again!

Sally Gray,

Bath

