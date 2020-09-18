A postcard shows a long line of trolley cars dropping theater-goers off at the Cape Cottage Theatre in Cape Elizabeth. Cape Cottage Casino and Theatre was one of several amusement parks developed in the late 1890s by Portland’s electric railways in order to increase business on their trolley lines. The oceanfront entertainment casino, designed by architect John Calvin Stevens, was built in 1899 and operated until its sale in 1922, following the demise of transportation by trolley. Collections of Seashore Trolley Museum. Order a copy at vintagemaineimages.com, item #25072.

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

