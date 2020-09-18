Maine’s labor market sputtered in August, adding the lowest number of new jobs in the last four months as the likely rate of unemployment statewide remains at about 10 percent.
The Maine Department of Labor reported that 6,100 new non-farm payroll jobs were added in August, far fewer than the huge job gains in the previous four months.
The state’s official unemployment rate was 6.9 percent, but state labor economists warned that poor data collection and a high number of workers that appear to have dropped out of the labor force make that figure unreliable.
“Unemployment estimates for August significantly understate the level of jobs displacement that has occurred in Maine,” the labor department said in its monthly jobs report.
“If labor force participation was as high in August as it was in February, Maine’s unemployment rate would be 9.9 percent.”
This story will be updated.
