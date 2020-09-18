The New England Patriots ruled out rookie linebacker Josh Uche for Sunday’s game at Seattle and listed wide receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry as questionable.

UP NEXT WHO: New England Patriots (1-0) at Seattle Seahawks (1-0) WHEN: 8:20 p.m. Sunday TELEVISION: NBC

Uche was inactive for the team’s opener against Miami for game-plan reasons. The 60th overall pick flashed early in training camp, then ceded some of his time at inside linebacker with the starting defense to fellow rookie Anfernee Jennings. Jennings played eight snaps against the Dolphins.

Edelman and Harry both played in the opener, leading the Patriots in receptions with five each. However, Edelman was limited to 57% of snaps, perhaps because of a nagging knee injury that has limited him in practice over the past two weeks. Edelman declined Thursday to say whether he feels fresher when asked how his reduced playing time has affected him so far.

“I’m just happy to be out there playing and trying to contribute to my team. When they ask to use me, I’ll be ready to go,” Edelman said. “I don’t really think about a percentage of snaps that I take. I just worry about the ones that I do to go out and try to get my assignment and make a play. That’s what I’ll be thinking about.”

Special teams captain Matthew Slater was also listed as questionable because of a knee injury. He was limited for the first time on Friday, traditionally a walkthrough practice.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), linebacker Brandon Copeland (knee) and tight end Dalton Keene (neck) are also questionable. Keene was limited Friday after participating fully in Thursday’s practice.

Seahawks wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who spent three seasons in New England, is questionable because of a foot injury.

HARRY’S LESSONS LEARNED

A third-quarter fumble in Sunday’s opener rightfully overshadowed a solid showing from Harry.

By losing the ball through the end zone, Harry handed the Dolphins new life in a game in which the Patriots would have been in firm control if they had scored. Reflecting on the play Friday, the former first-round pick admitted he must play better as one of the team’s primary playmakers.

“Just better ball security, especially down there on the goal line. It’s a lesson learned,” he said. “I’m glad I learned it early in the season. Try to make sure it doesn’t happen again moving forward.”

Harry also addressed his first catch, which ended with him thumping down to the sideline after taking a hit from Miami cornerback Jomal Perry, who is five inches shorter and 35 pounds later.

“Yeah, I just didn’t expect the hit. Didn’t lower my shoulders in time,” he said. “So moving forward, just make sure I keep my pads lower.”

HAPPY TO HIT THE ROAD

The Patriots’ first road game of the year not only means leaving Foxborough for the first time this season. For players, it means leaving a semi-bubble for the first time since training camp started in late July.

“That’s the biggest excitement you have – the first road trip. You’re like, ‘Hey we’ll go out here, go to the hotel, see somebody else’s facility, play a different team in their home city,” defensive tackle Lawrence Guy said. “You don’t have that fan aspect, but you still have the atmosphere that this is not your field, it’s somebody else’s field.”

Earlier this week, quarterback Cam Newton described the last several weeks as feeling like Groundhog Day for players, referring to constant COVID-19 testing and the day-to-day routine. The Patriots broke from a traditional game-week routine on Friday, flying to Seattle in the afternoon to give players additional time to adjust to the time-zone difference.

“You know everybody is trying to keep us safe. Keeping us all in line, the hotel, how that’s all lined up,” Guy said. “So going out there knowing … that everybody that’s inside is getting tested and that we’re pretty much in a safe zone, like a mini bubble, that concern that you have is not really there because you understand that the team and the league is doing the best they can to keep every single player healthy.”

