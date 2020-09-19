I’m not sure what God those pastors represent, who preach against taking such precautions as masking and social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19. The God who gave grace to my childhood was One who so loved the world that the Incarnation of that Love, Jesus Christ, was sacrificed so we might not perish. That same Christ gave us the two greatest commandments: to love God with all of ourselves and to love our neighbors as ourselves. The Apostle Paul, one of the great voices of the Church, wrote of the overwhelming importance of love in 1 Corinthians 13:1-8: as just one example, “If I give everything I have to feed the poor and hand over my body to be burned, but have not love, I gain nothing.”
So, yes, we might feel we should have the liberty to choose whether or not to mask. However, if we are to channel the love of the Creator – as pastors surely are tasked to do – isn’t choosing to mask, and requesting others to do so, too, a loving way to show care for the church community’s well-being, while also being far less onerous than giving up One’s dearly beloved Son to die?
Isn’t respecting parishioners’ right to life (and, by extension, that of their communities) more loving – more what God calls us to do – than worrying about whether the liberty to choose something far more trivial is being curtailed? When did the right to love and life stop extending to all God’s children?
Pam Blake
Freeport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Politics infects once-reliable public health resource
-
Editorials
Another View: Trump EPA deals another blow to the environment
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 19
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Collins has shown that she’s no moderate
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Author of state bicentennial book coming to McArthur
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.